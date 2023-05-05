The Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, Dr LR Bishnoi, has called for an emergency peace meeting between the leaders of the Kuki and Meitei communities. The meeting was held at Nagaland House, Shillong, to ensure peace prevails in the state following the clash between the two communities in Manipur.

The ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the tribals, particularly the Kukis, had ravaged through Manipur and reached all the way to Shillong. Sixteen persons of both communities were arrested for fomenting trouble on Thursday afternoon near Mizo Modern School, Shillong.

However, DGP Bishnoi clarified that it was just a "preventive arrest," and the 16 were later released after executing bonds to ensure peace. The 16 were never forwarded to jail as it was just a minor scuffle, said the DGP.

The Meghalaya police called upon the leaders, including student leaders, of the two communities to ensure that there is no further misunderstanding among the two communities residing in the state.

"After an unfortunate and tragic incident happened in Imphal and other parts of Manipur, we have decided that there should not be any misunderstanding between the citizens of both communities living in Meghalaya. Therefore, as a preventive step, we invite the community and students’ leaders of both communities, and we had expressed our concerns to any kind of mistrust or misunderstanding," said DGP Bishnoi.

Following the scuffle between the two communities on May 4 afternoon, DGP Bishnoi informed that leaders of both communities have been invited to Laitumkhrah PS, and they have assured that peace will be maintained and to overcome any kind of misperception or misunderstandings.

"Both leaders of the two communities have shared their concerns with the police, and we have exchanged certain tips on how to go about it after yesterday’s incident. Everybody has assured that they will maintain peace and order," added DGP Bishnoi.

The DGP further informed that the leaders of the two communities have assured full cooperation with Meghalaya Police.