‘Dialogue, not violence, is the way forward’: Conrad Sangma calls for calm after Assam-Meghalaya border clash

A day after a man was killed in a violent clash near the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma appealed for peace and urged residents not to resort to violence.

Speaking from Imphal during a two-day visit to Manipur, Sangma described the incident as “unfortunate” and linked it to long-standing “differences in terms of the border between Assam and Meghalaya.”

The clash took place on Thursday in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, where a dispute over paddy harvesting turned violent. According to Assam Police, residents from Meghalaya allegedly began harvesting crops in an area claimed by both states, prompting opposition from villagers in Tapat under Hamren police station. The confrontation escalated into a scuffle, leaving one person dead and several injured.

“The Lapangap area is a point of difference. We are in talks with Assam. We (Meghalaya) are maintaining our stand and Assam is maintaining its stand too. But we have discussed and are trying to resolve this issue,” Sangma said. “It is a very unfortunate incident, and I appeal to people that we should not resort to violence. We should look at dialogue to resolve the problem.”

The chief minister said both states had anticipated tension during the harvesting season and deployed police personnel to maintain order. “Security forces from both sides appealed for restraint, but a scuffle broke out between the two groups. During that scuffle, one person lost his life,” Sangma noted.

He added that such incidents are not new, as farmers from both sides often cultivate in disputed areas. “During the harvesting season, there is a problem as farmers from one side stop the other. We try to resolve the issue at the local level by involving stakeholders and forming a peace committee,” he said.

Sangma emphasised the ongoing efforts to settle the decades-old border dispute, which involves 12 areas of difference between the two states. “We have resolved six areas. For the last 52 years, no government has taken this initiative. It is only in our time that we resolved six issues. Six more are left, and we are working on that,” he said.

Reiterating his call for calm, Sangma urged citizens to cooperate and rely on dialogue. “If the people talk to each other and maintain peace, the authorities will be able to resolve the issue,” he said. (With inputs from PTI)