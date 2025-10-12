Diengshynrum secures first quarterfinal spot in Meghalaya Women’s State League 2025

Diengshynrum SC has become the first team to book a place in the quarterfinals of the Meghalaya Women’s State League 2025, topping Group C after a commanding performance against Chirupheiwi Nongkynrih FC.

The two teams, the only participants in Group C, played a home-and-away format, with only the group winner advancing. Diengshynrum had already taken a 2-0 lead in the first leg on October 2 and confirmed their dominance with a 10-0 victory at home in Khliehriat. Charlinda Nongtdu was the star of the match, scoring four goals (8’, 43’, 72’, 85’), while Saphapaya Lyngdoh (12’), Deimonme Lyngdoh (26’) and Hapily Lyngdoh (78’) also found the net.

Group A saw Na Rympei FA bounce back from two opening defeats with a staggering 14-0 win over Lapalang SSCC. Pynhun Shulet scored seven times (7’, 18’, 21’, 38’, 63’, 88’, 90’), while Daai (19’), Remika (22’, 42’), Tracy Rympei (30’), Streamlet Taro (45’), Iawanlang Nongbet (54’) and Wanmi Kharpan (60’) added the remaining goals. With five teams in the group, the top three will move to the knockout stage, currently led by Laitkor SC, Pay For Right FA, and Na Rympei FA.

In Group B action, Mawlum Tyrsad SC and Mawten SC played out a goalless draw, while Bright Future SSCC defeated Mawsawrit SC 4-0 with goals from Ricika Basawiawmoit (5’, 39’), B Thongni (50’) and H Nongrum (88’). The six-team group will send the top four teams to the quarterfinals, presently Mawlum Tyrsad SC, Bright Future SSCC, Mawten SC, and Young SSCC.

Monday’s only fixture features Pay For Right FA taking on Attacker’s Youth Club at 10 am in Shillong.