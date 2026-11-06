The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) Ombudsman has upheld the suspension of Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni, barring him from holding office until the end of the association's current Apex Council term in December 2028. The decision follows allegations of sexual harassment involving women players and a subsequent dispute within the association's leadership over the handling of the complaints.

Justice (Retd.) B D Agarwal, the MCA Ombudsman, passed the order on Friday, upholding the suspension imposed by MCA President James P K Sangma on June 27, 2026.

The order also directs Kharkamni to immediately hand over all MCA property in his possession, including files, records, passwords and equipment. He will no longer exercise the functions of the honorary secretary.

The controversy dates back to December 2 and 3, 2025, when complaints of sexual harassment were received through the MCA's official email account. According to the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW), the association neither initiated an inquiry nor responded to the complainants. No redressal mechanism was put in place, and the MCA had not constituted the Internal Complaints Committee mandated under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

The findings of the women's commission subsequently became central to the disciplinary action against Kharkamni.

Defending the action taken by the association, Sangma said the complaints could not be ignored, particularly in a state that takes pride in its matrilineal traditions.

"Ours is a matrilineal state, and we take pride in it. But this pride means nothing if such cases continue happening at workplaces across the state," he said.

The Meghalaya High Court had also dismissed Kharkamni's challenge to his suspension in its October 30 judgment.

Justice H S Thangkhiew observed that the President's decision "cannot be said to be arbitrary", describing it as an interim measure rather than a final determination of the allegations.

The High Court held that an employer was required to take immediate steps to prevent a hostile workplace environment. It also noted the MSCW's findings that the December complaints had been suppressed by the honorary secretary, describing the suspension as necessary "to protect the evidence and the complainants" while the proceedings continued.

The court further highlighted the MCA's failure to ensure the safety of its women players and directed the association to introduce appropriate safeguards and workplace safety protocols, preferably within six weeks of the judgment.

Kharkamni had also challenged the appointment of the Ombudsman. However, the High Court rejected this contention, noting that he had not objected to the appointment until after the MSCW issued its orders. The court also pointed out that the notice convening the Apex Council meeting, which ratified the appointment on March 7, carried Kharkamni's own signature.

In his latest order, Agarwal relied on the findings of the MSCW and the High Court's observations, holding that a separate inquiry by the Ombudsman was unnecessary.

The Ombudsman said the person entrusted with safeguarding the players had failed to protect their dignity and safety, adding that such conduct could not be tolerated. He further held that Kharkamni did not deserve to continue as an office-bearer of the association.

The Ombudsman had issued notices to Kharkamni on July 6, July 24 and August 10, but the latter neither appeared before him nor contested the proceedings.

Reacting to the decision, Sangma commended the women players for raising their concerns and pursuing the matter.

"The courage that the women of MCA have shown by coming together and taking up the matter is nothing short of commendable," he said.

He also urged women facing workplace misconduct not to remain silent, saying, "Do not endure any wrongdoing, do not suffer in silence. Speak up."

Sangma said the association was committed to ensuring compliance with the relevant provisions and providing a safe and dignified environment for all players, particularly women.