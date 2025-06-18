The brother of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, has consented to undergo a narco test following demands from the victim's family, as Meghalaya Police made significant breakthroughs in reconstructing the brutal murder of newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon.

Govind, brother of the accused, on Wednesday, said that he is willing to cooperate fully with the investigation. "Whatever truth there was, I have shared almost everything with the media and with them. And even after that, if they still have doubts, they can have an investigation done; we are absolutely ready to come forward for that investigation as well," he said.

The development comes as police successfully recreated the crime scene in Sohra, providing investigators with crucial details about how the murder unfolded. Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem described the reconstruction as "very successful" and said authorities now have "a very clear picture" of the events.

During the reconstruction, police traced the killers' movements from the parking area where they left their two-wheelers to the viewpoint where the murder occurred. The investigation revealed that three men delivered fatal blows to Raja Raghuvanshi using machetes, with Sonam watching from nearby.

"There were three blows - first by Vishal, second by Anand and the last blow by Akash," SP Syiem explained. "We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF are trying to recover the second weapon."

The reconstruction also revealed disturbing details about the aftermath. According to police, when Raja was struck and began bleeding, Sonam moved away from the scene. The three attackers then threw his body into the gorge below.

Police have determined that the murder was premeditated, with Sonam playing a key role in destroying evidence. "She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned," SP Syiem confirmed, adding that Raja's mobile phone was first damaged by Sonam and then further destroyed by Vishal after the killing.

Govind revealed that his sister took minimal valuables when she left home. "Some jewellery, like a pendant and a few other items such as earrings or nose rings, I think she took with her... She might have taken around ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 in cash... nothing else. She definitely took two mobile phones one office phone and one personal phone," he said.

The case has shocked the nation, involving a couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who had traveled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2, while Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

Meghalaya Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand. The Special Investigation Team continues to gather evidence as the case moves forward.

Govind has been called to Shillong to provide a statement, though he says there has been no confirmation yet. "I told them that if there is any emergency, they should inform me I will take the first available flight and come," he said, demonstrating the family's commitment to cooperating with the ongoing investigation.