A quick-fire brace from Donlad Diengdoh in the 49th and 51st minutes powered Meghalaya to a vital 2-0 victory over Delhi in the third round of Group B at the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The win was crucial for Meghalaya, keeping their quarterfinal hopes alive after a 2-2 draw with Tamil Nadu and a narrow 1-0 loss to Kerala in their earlier matches. For Delhi, who came into the game with two consecutive victories, the loss marked their first failure to score and keep a clean sheet in Hyderabad.

Meghalaya coach Hering Shangpliang made a key change, with Kevin Rymbai stepping in for the injured Fullmoon Mukhim. Vice-captain Damanbhalang Chyne led the team as skipper.

After a goalless first half, Meghalaya turned the game on its head early in the second session. The opening goal came when Damanbhalang’s fierce long-range strike forced Delhi goalkeeper Raj Mahato into a save, only for Donlad to pounce on the rebound and slot it home.

Moments later, a perfectly timed through ball put Donlad one-on-one with Mahato. The Delhi custodian rushed to the edge of the box, but Donlad rounded him and found the net, leaving defenders in his wake.

Delhi attempted a comeback but were denied by Meghalaya goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai, who delivered a stellar performance, earning his first clean sheet of the final round with a string of impressive saves.

The win moves Meghalaya to third place in Group B with four points, behind leaders Kerala (9) and Delhi (6). Odisha (3), Tamil Nadu (1), and Goa (0) trail behind, with the top four advancing to the quarterfinals.

Meghalaya will face Goa on Sunday at 2:30 pm, looking to build on this momentum while staying focused on securing a knockout spot.