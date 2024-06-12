Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong appealed the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to resume peace talks, stating that the door for negotiation and discussion is still open for the members.

Tynsong’s appeal comes after a sleeper cell of the banned outfit was dismantled on the evening of June 11.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Tynsong said that the law will take its own course regarding criminal activities which are committed by anyone, not just by HNLC, adding that he will not comment on the arrest of HNLC cadres but will wait for the law to take action.

Emphasising that everyone must unite with the government, Tynsong said, “My only appeal is that we must not continue committing any illegal activites and walk together with the government for safety as well as growth of the state.”

Furthermore, Tynsong said that the state government has been requesting citizens of the state to inform the police in case they receive any kind of threat in any form or if notes are demanded, so that action can be taken immediately.

“I once again appeal that the door for negotiation and discussion across the table is still open for the members of HNLC. I would like to request them to come back for discussions,” Tynsong added stressing the lack of communication between the government and the outfit.

It may be mentioned that three individuals, including a senior cadre of the outfit, were apprehended for issuing multiple demand notes and threatening several people with dire consequences if extortion amounts were not paid.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Cyfrank Paul Pariat (25), who led the sleeper cell as a senior HNLC cadre, Kitbok Mujai (23), and Barnabas Lyngdoh (49), according to Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagpal Singh Dhanoa.