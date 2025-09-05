Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills educator honoured with National Teachers’ Award

Dr. Heipor Uni Bang, Principal and Founder of KB Memorial Secondary School, in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, was honoured with the National Teachers’ Award 2025 on Teachers’ Day. He was among 45 educators felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

An academic and community leader, Dr. Bang completed his PhD in Environmental Management from William Carey University with a thesis on solid waste management in East Jaintia Hills. He has authored research papers in international journals, written Khasi-language textbooks taught up to Class IV, and regularly updates school learning materials with local knowledge.

Starting his teaching career in 2009 after an MSc in Botany from NEHU, he founded KB Memorial Secondary School in 2013 to provide affordable English-medium education. Under his leadership, the school has excelled in academics, sports, and culture, notably finishing runner-up in the State Subroto Mukherjee Cup (U-14 Boys) in 2023 and 2025.

Dr. Bang has also served on the Juvenile Justice Board, been a Red Cross Society member, and taught at Thomas Jones Synod College. He has introduced innovative methods like the flipped classroom model to encourage independent learning.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Bang said the award recognised the collective effort of his family, colleagues, and education departments. He also urged support for private schools through grants, full implementation of the NEP, inclusion of Khasi in the Eighth Schedule, and more resources for children with special needs to ensure equitable education in rural communities.