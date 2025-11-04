Duhan hits maiden ton as Meghalaya dominate after delayed start in Ranji Trophy clash

Meghalaya made a strong statement with the bat on the third day of their Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Plate Group match against Bihar, after rain wiped out the first two days of play. Guest player Ajay Duhan registered his maiden first-class century, while Swastic Chettri struck his first fifty as Meghalaya finished the day in control.

After Bihar won the toss and chose to bowl, Meghalaya closed at 235 for 4 in 82 overs, leaving the match heading towards an inevitable draw with only one day remaining.

Early trouble came when double centurion Arpit Bhatewara departed for just one, but Bamanbha Shangpliang provided resistance with a gritty 39 off 149 balls, sharing a 119-run stand with Duhan.

Duhan, in his second season as a guest professional for Meghalaya, batted fluently for his 129 off 217 deliveries (15x4s, 2x6s), reaching his hundred with a six before being dismissed late in the day. He added another 111 runs for the fourth wicket with Chettri, who looked composed on his way to an unbeaten 54 from 97 balls (7x4s, 1x6).

The only disappointment came from Rahul Dalal, who suffered his second consecutive golden duck after falling first ball in the previous match against Sikkim.

With just one day left and the wicket playing true, a result looks unlikely. Still, the performances of Duhan and Chettri were major positives for Meghalaya, marking a productive day after a frustrating start to their Ranji Trophy fixture in Patna.