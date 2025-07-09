"Football unites people of Meghalaya": CM flags off Durand Cup Trophy convoy
Meghalaya's Chief Minister flags off the 134th Durand Cup Trophy Convoy. Emphasises the significance of football in the North East. Congratulates the Indian Army for their dedication to the event.
- Meghalaya CM unveiled trophies and flagged off Durand Cup convoy
- He congratulated Indian Army for organising the historic tournament
- People of Meghalaya see football as a deep passion
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on July 9, unveiled the Durand Cup trophies and flagged off the Trophy Convoy for the 134th edition of the historic football tournament.
Congratulating the Indian Army for its consistent efforts in organising the event, Sangma said, “My heartfelt congratulations to @adgpi for their unwavering commitment to organising the Durand Cup year after year, preserving the legacy of one of India’s oldest and most prestigious football tournaments.”
Furthermore, he highlighted the deep emotional connection of the region with the sport, stating that people of the state consider it as a passion.
“Football is more than just a sport for the people of Meghalaya and the North East—it's a passion that unites communities and ignites pride,” he wrote on his official X handle.
Honoured to unveil the #DurandCup Trophies and flag off the Trophy Convoy for the 134th edition of this historic tournament.— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 9, 2025
My heartfelt congratulations to @adgpi for their unwavering commitment to organising the Durand Cup year after year, preserving the legacy of one of… pic.twitter.com/SMDRPsvycQ
Expressing confidence in the success of the upcoming edition, Sangma said the tournament would be celebrated with “even greater joy and excitement.” He also extended his best wishes to the organisers for a “truly memorable tournament.”
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