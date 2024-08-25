The Durand Cup 2024 semi-final between Shillong Lajong FC and North-East United FC has sparked unprecedented excitement in Meghalaya. All tickets for the August 26 match at JN Stadium were sold out within hours of release, both online and offline.

The initial phase of online tickets vanished in just six minutes on August 24. Additional box offices were set up to meet the overwhelming demand, leading to a complete sellout. The 15,000-seat stadium will be at full capacity for the highly anticipated clash.

To accommodate the overflow of enthusiastic fans, the state government has announced the creation of fan parks across Shillong and district headquarters. These venues will screen the match live and feature performances by local musicians from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme, along with food stalls to recreate a stadium-like atmosphere.

Six fan parks have been designated in key locations, including Mawlai Madan Heh Stadium, RV Lyngdoh parking lot, Malki Ground, Umpling Maw-arling, Laitumkhrah Police Point Parking lot, and NEHU campus.

Fans who purchased tickets online can redeem them at U Soso Tham Auditorium starting August 25 at 10 am. The government plans to release further advisories regarding match-day movement and other relevant information.

The semi-final marks a significant moment for football in the region, with the entire state machinery involved in preparations. Local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner's office, magistrates, and police, have worked closely with community leaders to ensure a safe ticket-buying experience.