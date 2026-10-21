Durga Puja festivities in Shillong have been overshadowed by a series of suspected petrol bomb and arson incidents, with the latest attack targeting a government office on Keating Road on the evening of October 20, prompting the Meghalaya government to step up security around puja pandals and adjoining areas.

The latest incident occurred at around 7 pm on Tuesday, when unidentified persons allegedly hurled a petrol bomb into the premises of the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training, which houses the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), opposite Civil Hospital. No injuries or damage were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, two persons arrived on a scooter without a number plate and stopped outside the office. One of them allegedly set a petrol bomb alight and threw it through the gate before both fled the scene. Shopkeepers in the vicinity reportedly extinguished the fire. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation to identify those involved.

The attack came just days after a suspected petrol bomb incident in Mawbah on the night of October 17, when an object allegedly hurled near a momo stall left an abandoned scooter partially burnt.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 pm near Shiv Mandir in Mawbah. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise before noticing the suspected device near the scooter and the food stall. The object reportedly failed to explode, while a wire was seen catching fire. No injuries were reported.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said police were investigating the incident and verifying whether the object thrown at the spot was a petrol bomb.

Another incident was reported early on Monday morning when unidentified persons allegedly attempted to set fire to the welcome gate of the Kench’s Trace Puja Committee in Laban.

The succession of incidents has raised concerns over security as devotees visit pandals across Shillong to offer prayers to Goddess Durga. The city has continued to witness festive activity, with families stepping out for worship and pandal visits.

Following the incidents in Mawbah and Laban, the Meghalaya government reviewed security arrangements around Durga Puja venues at a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary at the request of the Central Puja Committee (CPC), Meghalaya.

With another suspected petrol bomb attack reported amid the celebrations, police face the task of identifying those responsible for the incidents while authorities work to strengthen security across the city during the remaining days of Durga Puja.