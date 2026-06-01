Early childhood development key to Meghalaya’s future: Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on June 1 inaugurated the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Implementation Science Workshop in Shillong, bringing together experts, policymakers and development partners to discuss ways of strengthening support systems for children and families across the state.

Highlighting the importance of a coordinated approach to child welfare, Sangma said early childhood development was not the responsibility of a single department but required the combined efforts of sectors such as health, nutrition, education, care and economic empowerment.

“Early childhood development is not one department’s responsibility,” the Chief Minister said, stressing that ensuring children receive the best possible start in life depends on effective collaboration across multiple sectors.

He said development should be measured not only through policies but through tangible improvements in people’s lives. “Development is not just policies, but about ensuring every child gets the right start, every mother feels supported, and every family has hope for a better future,” he said.

Sangma noted that stronger coordination and a focus on measurable outcomes could lead to long-term improvements in the well-being of communities. He emphasised that investments made during the early years of a child’s life have a lasting impact on health, education and future opportunities.

The workshop is expected to facilitate discussions on evidence-based strategies and implementation practices aimed at improving early childhood services and outcomes in Meghalaya.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to child development, Sangma said investing in children today was an investment in “a stronger, healthier, and more hopeful tomorrow for Meghalaya”.