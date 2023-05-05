An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hit Meghalaya on Friday, May 5.

A report by the National Center for Seismology report also said that the epicentre of the latest quake, recorded at 9.07 am, lay in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at a depth of 10 Km.

Earlier on April 24, a moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya at around 7.47 am on the morning of April 24.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 rocks Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills, no damage reported so far

The tremor was felt across the neighbouring states as well. However, there have been no reports of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake.

The earthquake was centred 5km from West Khasi Hills and caused mild to moderate shaking in the surrounding areas.

