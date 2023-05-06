An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Meghalaya on Saturday, May 6.

A report by the National Center for Seismology report also said that the epicentre of the latest quake, recorded at 11:35 am, lay in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya at a depth of 5 Km.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Meghalaya's West Garo Hills

Earlier on May 5, a moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya at around 9.07 am on the morning of May 5.

The tremor was felt across the neighbouring states as well. However, there have been no reports of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake.

More details awaited.