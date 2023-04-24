A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya at around 7.47 am in the morning of April 24.

The tremor was felt across the neighbouring states as well. However these have been no reports of any damages of casualties caused by the earthquake.

The earthquake was centered 5km from West Khasi Hills and caused mild to moderate shaking in the surrounding areas.

Also read : Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 rocks Guwahati, no damage reported so far