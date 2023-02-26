An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Meghalaya, some 17 km from Resubalpara on February 26.



The earthquake occurred at a depth of 25km at around 9.49 am and the tremors were felt in Bangladesh and Bhutan as well.



As per the India Seismology Department, the tremors were felt 28 kms from Tura, Meghalaya as well.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter Scale hit Manipur’s Tamenglong district on February 20.

The quake was reported at a depth of 10 km in the Tamenglong district.



As per the seismological department’s data, the earthquake took place at 17:49 pm hitting the hilly region of Manipur.



Again on February 19, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter Scale hit Arunachal’s West Kameng district on February 19.

The quake has been reported at a depth of 10 km in the West Kameng district.



As per the seismological department’s data, the earthquake took place at 12.12 pm hitting the hilly region of Arunachal Pradesh.



Also read : Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Manipur’s Tamenglong district