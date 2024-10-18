A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya early Friday morning. The tremor occurred at 12:28 am local time on October 18.

The National Center for Seismology reported that the quake's epicentre was located at 25.47 degrees North latitude and 92.11 degrees East longitude.

The shallow depth of 5 kilometres likely contributed to the shaking felt by local residents.

While no immediate reports of damage or injuries have surfaced, authorities are assessing the situation. Earthquakes of this magnitude are generally considered minor but can still cause light to moderate shaking in the immediate vicinity.