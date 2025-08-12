East Garo Hills farmers encouraged to adopt scientific sericulture practices in Meghalaya

The Central Silk Board, in association with the District Sericulture Office, Williamnagar, organised an awareness programme under the banner “Mera Resham Mera Abhiman” (My Silk, My Pride) today, with a focus on boosting Muga and Eri silk cultivation in East Garo Hills.

The programme was chaired by Dharavath Saicharan, Scientist-B, CSB-SSPC, Kaliabari, Boko, who highlighted the region’s unique potential for sustainable sericulture. He urged farmers to adopt scientific methods in Muga and Eri rearing to increase yield and profitability, remarking, “Our goal is to transform silk farming from a cultural practice into a viable and rewarding livelihood.”

S.G. Momin, Deputy Director and In-charge, District Sericulture Officer, Williamnagar, stressed the socio-economic benefits of silk production, particularly for rural women and youth. She encouraged farmers to participate actively in training, demonstrations, and field visits organised under the MRMA campaign.

Chief Guest Tochrina R. Sangma, MCS, BDO of Samanda Block, underscored the importance of community participation and sustained government support in making East Garo Hills a prominent centre for high-quality silk production.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local farmers, who engaged in interactive sessions with sericulture experts and shared their experiences. Utom A. Sangma, Sericulture Demonstrator, Williamnagar, proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the Central Silk Board and the State Sericulture Department.

The programme concluded with light refreshments and marked the beginning of a series of MRMA activities in the district, including field days, technology demonstrations, and exposure visits aimed at strengthening the silk sector.