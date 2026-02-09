East Jaintia Hills DC, SP appear before Meghalaya High Court over illegal mine blast

Senior district officials from East Jaintia Hills appeared before the Meghalaya High Court on February 9 over the February 5 explosion at an illegal coal mine that killed 27 people, as scrutiny over official action intensified.

The deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police were summoned after the court took cognisance of a media report on the blast last week and sought a personal briefing on steps taken since the incident.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said a first information report has now been registered in connection with the blast. “The HC had sought compliance, and we were called for personal appearance in that connection,” he said after the hearing. Citing the ongoing proceedings, he added, “As the matter is sub judice, we cannot say much at this stage. We will do whatever is required as per law.”

According to the police, search, rescue and investigation are being carried out simultaneously at the site. Kumar said no fresh recovery of bodies was made on Sunday or Monday. Arrests have already been made, he confirmed, adding that “the investigation is moving in the right direction” and would be taken to its “logical conclusion”.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and specialised rescue units remain deployed. Further decisions on continuing operations will depend on an assessment of the terrain and prevailing conditions, the police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced a judicial inquiry into the blast. Police have arrested two alleged owners of the mine, while a third is absconding.