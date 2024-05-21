East Jaintia Hills police, in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, made a major seizure of heroin worth a staggering Rs 5.5 crore in the market. The bust took place on May 21 morning, just a day after Idashisha Nongrang assumed charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) in Meghalaya.

"This is first major drug haul under our new leadership Director General of Police of Meghalaya, Ms. Idashisha Nongrang IPS," EJH police wrote on social media.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, along with officers and personnel from the Lumshnong Police Station, intercepted a Tata Sumo vehicle arriving from Silchar, Assam.

During the search operation, they detained a suspect identified as Lalabiakdik Vaiphei, a 39-year-old resident of Madanrting, Shillong.

The search yielded 58 soap boxes containing approximately 609 grams of heroin were recovered from the vehicle. According to district Superintendent of Police, the seized heroin has an estimated market value of a staggering Rs 5.5 crore.