East Khasi Hills among Meghalaya districts with highest cancer incidence

East Khasi Hills district continues to record one of the highest incidences of cancer in Meghalaya, with 227.9 cases detected per one lakh male population, health officials said at the second Meghalaya Cancer Conclave held in Shillong on February 4.

Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar, Health and Family Welfare Department, said late detection remains a major contributor to the high disease burden in the district and across the state. He stressed that early diagnosis can significantly improve recovery and help prevent complications.

Addressing the conclave, Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said India records around 1.56 million new cancer cases every year and Meghalaya remains among the states with a high incidence of the disease. He attributed the trend largely to tobacco and alcohol consumption, compounded by low awareness and delays in medical check-ups.

Shylla said the state government has expanded cancer screening over the past two years but participation has declined. He urged people to undergo routine medical examinations while they are healthy, rather than waiting for symptoms to worsen, and said free cancer treatment is being provided across the state.

In a video message to the conclave, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state’s cancer response focuses on screening eligible populations and early detection. He said nearly nine per cent of the state budget has been allocated to healthcare, adding that civil hospitals in Shillong and Tura now provide free chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery and palliative care, with advanced equipment under installation.

Officials said cancer treatment facilities are currently limited to Shillong, while district-level centres are yet to be established.

They said sustained efforts are underway to strengthen early detection, expand screening coverage and improve access to treatment, particularly in high-incidence districts such as East Khasi Hills.