East Khasi Hills tops Meghalaya inter-school athletics meet

East Khasi Hills emerged overall champions at the State-Level Inter-School Athletics Meet 2026, finishing with 135 points after three days of competition in Shillong.

The athletics meet, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs in collaboration with the Meghalaya Athletics Association, concluded on Friday at the Sports Authority of India training centre in Mawkynroh. Nearly 900 athletes from all 12 districts competed across 48 events between May 20 and 22.

East Khasi Hills dominated the standings with 78 points in the girls’ category and 57 in the boys’. West Jaintia Hills secured second place with 73 points, while Ri Bhoi finished third with 49 points.

During the closing ceremony, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said Meghalaya’s sports budget had increased from Rs 40 crore seven years ago to Rs 844 crore this year. He also highlighted the recently approved Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsperson Direct Appointment Policy, which promises government jobs to athletes winning medals at events such as the National Games, South Asian Games, Asian Games and Olympics.

He said Meghalaya’s hosting of the 39th National Games next year would further strengthen sports development in the state and added that the government aims to produce an Olympian by 2036.

Several athletes were recognised for their performances across different age groups. In the Under-14 category, Ewandame Mark Syiemlieh of East Khasi Hills and Lamsaka Dkhar of East Jaintia Hills won the best athlete awards. Highbornson Muksor of East Jaintia Hills and Amandy Rumnong of East Khasi Hills received the honours in the Under-16 division, while Cherim Ch Sangma of North Garo Hills and Tusame N Marak of East Khasi Hills were named best athletes in the Under-18 category.

Cherim Ch Sangma, who hails from Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills, said the competition had helped him gain exposure and earn selection into the Super Elite Pathway programme under STAR ahead of the National Games.

The final day featured track finals in the 200m and 300m categories, along with field events including discus throw, shot put and high jump. The competition concluded with the Under-18 boys’ and girls’ 4x100m relay races.