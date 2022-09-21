Her Excellency, Pattarat Hongtong, the Ambassador of Thailand to India on September 21 said there is potential for economic cooperation between Meghalaya and Thailand.

She stated that the country and Meghalaya can work together in various sectors including tourism, textiles, and food processing.

Speaking about her meeting with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma earlier in April, the Ambassador said that she apprised the Chief Minister of initiatives undertaken on Thailand’s part to grow economic ties with the North Eastern Region.

The Ambassador made the statements while attending the Interactive Session organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry at Hotel Centre Point.