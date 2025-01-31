Federal investigators have seized Rs 14.2 lakh in cash and uncovered extensive money laundering operations linked to illegal coke plants in Meghalaya during raids conducted across Guwahati and Kolkata on January 28.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation revealed a complex network of benami ownership, where operators from Assam allegedly ran illegal coke plants in Meghalaya using local residents as front owners. "Many coke plants were allegedly run in a benami manner in which it was shown to be owned by locals from Meghalaya whereas the actual persons were running the business from Assam," the ED stated in its release.

The raids follow a December 2022 Meghalaya High Court order that mandated the shutdown of all coke plants in the state. Subsequent enforcement actions led to the closure of 57 illegal plants in the Shallang area of West Khasi Hills District.

"ED investigation revealed that the coke plants were demolished because they were operating illegally, some without the required permits and others in violation of environmental regulations," the agency noted in its statement.

The investigation has exposed serious environmental violations, as these plants were reportedly processing illegally mined coal without any legal coal sources. During the searches, investigators discovered numerous high-value cross-border transactions and seized multiple property documents, along with details of bank and mutual fund accounts.

The ED's findings suggest the illegal coke plant industry in West Khasi Hills District generated substantial proceeds through the sale of illegally mined coal and processed coke. The agency continues its investigation into what appears to be a widespread money laundering operation in the region.

The case originated from an FIR filed by the ADC-Cum-SDO (Civil) of Mawshynrut Civil Sub-Division following joint operations with local police to implement the high court's shutdown order.