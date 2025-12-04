ED raids in Meghalaya target GHADC fund misuse, Rs 28.66 crore under scrutiny

A money-laundering investigation into alleged fund diversion at the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) escalated on December 4 as the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches across Meghalaya, focusing on suspected misuse of crores meant for local development.

Officials confirmed that at least five locations in Tura, West Garo Hills, were searched. The operation marks the first set of raids by the agency’s Shillong sub-zonal office since it registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the state.

According to investigators, the probe centres on claims that developmental projects in the Asanang constituency were left unexecuted despite an allocation of Rs 28.66 crore. ED officials allege that members of the relevant committee, working with select contractors, channelled the funds away from authorised works.

Preliminary findings indicate that about 60 per cent of the sanctioned money was released as advance payments to contractors Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma, a move officials say breached financial rules. The agency alleges that the payments were orchestrated under instructions from Ismail Marak, who reportedly oversaw the issuing of multiple cheques.

Investigators say Kubon Sangma withdrew the entire amount he received and passed it on to Marak, while Nikseng Sangma allegedly transferred his share directly to a bank account identified by Marak. The ED is continuing to examine financial trails and verify whether additional beneficiaries or diverted assets are linked to the suspected scheme.