‘Efforts to fulfil people’s aspirations are noteworthy’: PM Modi’s birthday message to Meghalaya CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27 extended birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, praising his work and commitment to the people of the state.

Posting on X, the Prime Minister said, “Birthday wishes to Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma Ji. His efforts to fulfil the aspirations of Meghalaya’s people are noteworthy. I pray for his long life and good health.”

Sangma responded by quoting the Prime Minister’s post, saying, “Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji for your blessings. May God bless you.”

Greetings also poured in from other chief ministers. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished Sangma “a long life and good health” in a post on X. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Sangma’s leadership, stating that “under his leadership and guidance the state is scaling new heights of progress and prosperity,” while offering prayers for his well-being.

The messages highlighted Sangma’s growing national profile and his role in steering Meghalaya through a second consecutive term in office. The National People’s Party (NPP) chief was sworn in as chief minister again in March 2023 after his party emerged as the single largest force in the state Assembly elections.

The NPP won 26 seats and formed the government with the support of alliance partners, taking the tally to 45 MLAs, including two from the BJP. Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Sangma represents the South Tura constituency, which he retained with a margin of 5,016 votes against BJP candidate Bernard N Marak, according to data released by the Election Commission of India.