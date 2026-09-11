Eight UDP MLAs in talks with BJP, may join anytime: Meghalaya legislator

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s prospects of expanding its political footprint in Meghalaya received a boost on September 11 after UDP MLA Olan Sing Suin claimed that eight legislators from his party are in talks with the BJP over a set of demands.

Suin said the eight-member group could join the BJP “anytime” if the Centre agrees to their demands. According to him, the issues being discussed include inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, changes to coal-mining regulations, relocation of the Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong, and matters concerning the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

The UDP legislator, however, ruled out negotiations for ministerial berths, indicating that the discussions were centred on the demands being raised by the legislators.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader AL Hek met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the political situation in Meghalaya and the BJP’s future strategy in the state.

Hek said he also discussed the FCRA Bill, which has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. According to Hek, Shah informed him that he had already met at least 35 Christian forums and leaders on the issue and would invite stakeholders to Delhi for further discussions after completion of the JPC process.

Hek said he shared his assessment of the emerging political scenario in Meghalaya and sought Shah’s guidance as the BJP works to strengthen its organisational presence across the state.

He said the BJP sees an opportunity to emerge as a “strong, credible and independent political force” in Meghalaya and is working towards forming its own government.

“Our goal is not merely to be a participant in Meghalaya’s politics, but to provide strong, stable and accountable leadership through a government of our own,” Hek said.

The developments come amid efforts by the BJP to expand its organisational and political base in Meghalaya, where the party is looking to strengthen its position ahead of the next Assembly elections. Suin’s claim regarding the eight UDP MLAs remains a political assertion, and there has been no confirmation from all eight legislators regarding any decision to join the BJP.