Eight UDP MLAs set to join BJP in Meghalaya, party leaders claim

Eight legislators of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Meghalaya are set to join the BJP after receiving assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on issues including coal mining and the inclusion of Khasi in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, party leaders said on Wednesday.

UDP MLA Kyrmen Shylla made the claim at a public meeting in Byndihati, saying the eight legislators had confirmed their decision to join the BJP. He added that the number could rise to nine.

Senior BJP leader AL Hek also said the entry of the UDP MLAs was certain, claiming that he had received a clear assurance from Shah regarding the move.

The development, if it takes place, would significantly alter the composition of Meghalaya's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The UDP currently has 12 MLAs and is the second-largest constituent of the NPP-led coalition.

The BJP has two MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. The reported switch of eight UDP legislators would take the BJP's strength to 10.

The NPP has 33 MLAs, while the HSPDP has two and two Independent legislators support the government. The Opposition includes five Trinamool Congress MLAs and four legislators of the Voice of the People Party.

Shylla said Shah had asked the UDP legislators to complete the joining process within four to five days. However, he said the legislators wanted firm assurances on their demands before formally switching parties.

According to Shylla, the BJP has assured them that a committee would be constituted immediately after they join and that their demands would be taken up individually.

The issues raised by the legislators include those related to coal mining, inclusion of Khasi in the Eighth Schedule, implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and relocation of the Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

Shylla said the assurances were that steps would be taken on these issues before the 2028 Assembly elections.

He also said his decision was not prompted by any differences with the UDP or its president Metbah Lyngdoh.

Shylla further denied reports of differences with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, saying he and other ministers and MLAs had worked together as a “family”.

The reported political realignment comes ahead of the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections and could have implications for the composition of the ruling coalition if the legislators formally join the BJP.