Electricity restored in Meghalaya’s Bolmoram Adinggre after nearly four years of outage

Electricity has finally been restored to Bolmoram Adinggre village in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district after nearly four years, ending a prolonged period of hardship for dozens of families who had been living without a reliable power supply.

According to local residents, the village had remained without electricity after its distribution transformer became faulty and ceased functioning. The outage affected around 30 to 40 families, who were compelled to depend on alternative lighting arrangements after sunset.

The village, which falls under the Nongalbibra circle, had been operating under a distribution arrangement contracted to FEDCO by the state government. Residents stated that repeated requests were made over the years to replace the damaged transformer, and the matter was repeatedly raised with the previous Distribution Franchise operator.

Despite multiple appeals, the transformer was not replaced and electricity services remained disrupted for an extended period, impacting daily life and limiting access to basic services.

The situation changed after SAI Computers Limited assumed responsibility for operations in the Nongalbibra circle.

According to a company representative, the issue was brought to the company’s attention by local residents, following which a site survey was conducted to assess the condition of the electrical infrastructure.

“The matter was brought to our attention by residents and immediately after receiving the request, the company conducted a site survey to assess the condition of the electrical infrastructure. A replacement transformer was arranged, and the necessary clearance of the HT feeder line was carried out to prepare the network for restoration,” the representative said.

Following completion of the technical work, a new transformer was installed and energized. Electricity supply to Bolmoram Adinggre was officially restored on June 19.

Residents welcomed the restoration, stating that the return of electricity had improved daily living conditions and created better conditions for children and students.

“We had been trying without success to get our transformer repaired. Earlier it was difficult for us, our children and elderly family members. We are happy that SAI intervened in the matter and restored our line. We can finally return to normal life after suffering for almost four years without electricity,” a resident said.

Residents also expressed appreciation for the restoration efforts and welcomed the return of a service that had remained unavailable for years