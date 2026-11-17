Shillong is hosting the 31st edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF), with 21 films from 21 European countries being screened across four venues in the city until November 18.

The festival, which began on November 12, was officially inaugurated on November 13 with a screening of Dutch comedy-drama Jippie No More!, directed by Margien Rogaar.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with EU member states, the Shillong edition is being held in partnership with the Asian Confluence Centre.

The screenings are taking place at the Asian Confluence Centre (The Habitat), Lady Keane College, St Edmund’s College and KL Bajoria College.

The film line-up includes productions from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

Some of the films featured are Rose (Austria), Bring Me Home (Bulgaria), The Last Viking (Denmark), Stormskerry Maja (Finland), The Richest Woman in the World (France), 22 Lengths (Germany), Wolfwalkers (Ireland), Maria’s Silence (Latvia), Jippie No More! (Netherlands) and Sirat (Spain).

European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet attended the inauguration alongside Irène Mingasson, Head of Unit, Foreign Policy Instruments, and Sabyasachi Dutta, Executive Director of Asian Confluence. Vijay Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the Meghalaya government, was also present.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, a discussion titled 'Beyond Borders: Exploring Synergies Between Europe and Northeast India' brought together the EU Ambassador, Vijay Kumar, Sabyasachi Dutta, and others.

The discussion focused on the role of cinema and art in connecting cultures and opportunities for greater collaboration between Europe and Northeast India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Paquet said bringing the festival to Shillong for the first time was part of the EU's effort to take European cinema beyond major metropolitan cities and reach audiences across India.

He also pointed to the Northeast's growing creative ecosystem and the need for greater interaction between European and regional filmmakers and artists.

The festival will continue in Shillong until November 18 before moving to New Delhi from November 24 to December 4. Pune is also scheduled to host the festival in December.