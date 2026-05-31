'Every district, every block': Union sports minister Mandaviya outlines MY Bharat roadmap in Shillong

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on May 30 urged greater youth participation in nation-building initiatives, announcing plans to expand MY Bharat's reach to every district, block and young citizen across the country.

Addressing the first day of a two-day Chintan Shivir at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Mandaviya said MY Bharat has grown into a mass movement with over 2.17 crore youth volunteers. He emphasised the need for stronger grassroots engagement to ensure last-mile connectivity and wider youth involvement in development programmes.

The deliberations brought together officials from the Department of Youth Affairs, MY Bharat and the National Service Scheme (NSS) to discuss ways to strengthen youth engagement, improve programme delivery and advance the government's vision of youth-led development.

Highlighting the role of District Youth Officers and NSS officers, the minister stressed that the success of youth programmes should be measured through tangible outcomes and their impact on communities. He also called for large-scale participation in a nationwide anti-drug campaign scheduled from June 26 to August 15.

Mandaviya announced that programmes would be organised in 150 educational institutions to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. He also reiterated the ministry's commitment to establishing MY Bharat Centres in all 783 districts across the country.

Earlier in the day, the minister joined MY Bharat volunteers on a rhododendron trek in Shillong. During the trek, he encouraged young people to adopt active lifestyles, engage with nature and contribute to environmental conservation efforts.

The event, held amid Meghalaya's scenic landscapes, was aimed at promoting fitness, adventure and environmental awareness while strengthening engagement between youth volunteers and government initiatives.