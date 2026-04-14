Ex-MLA Estamur Momin surrenders in Ri Bhoi over Garo Hills violence

Former MLA Estamur Momin on April 13 surrendered before police in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district after remaining absconding in connection with violence that erupted in the Garo Hills amid tensions over the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, officials said.

Momin surrendered at Nongpoh Police Station after evading arrest since unrest broke out earlier this month. The violence traces back to March 9, when he visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tura to file his nomination for the GHADC polls.

His presence reportedly triggered protests outside the DC office, which quickly escalated into clashes. Authorities also accused Momin of delivering an inflammatory speech at Chibinang the same day, further aggravating tensions and contributing to the spread of violence across parts of Garo Hills.

Following the deterioration in the law and order situation, the state government put the GHADC elections on hold. Police said Momin had been on the run since the outbreak of violence to avoid arrest.

Officials added that further details regarding the charges against him and the legal proceedings are awaited.