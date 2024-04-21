Avner Pariat, a prominent figure within the Voice of the People Party (VPP), has found himself at the centre of controversy as he received an expulsion notice followed swiftly by his resignation from the party.

The expulsion notice, issued by the State Executive Committee and signed by Dr Kara H. Shen, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, cited Pariat's recent social media statements in favour of another political party as grounds for his expulsion. According to the notice, Pariat's actions were deemed "unbecoming for a member of the State Executive Committee" and were seen to have damaged the party's image and undermined its efforts to strengthen its position.

In response, Pariat tendered his resignation, expressing deep reflection and a heavy heart in his decision. Speaking to India Today NE, Pariat said, "They issued an expulsion notice first based on some allegations which I have not seen till now. But unofficially, I had shared my letter of resignation with SEC members since April 16. However, I thought it was better to officially hand in the notice on Monday after elections since I had respect for them and didn't want to disrupt their campaign work with this."

Pariat, in the resignation letter, highlighted his disillusionment with the party's direction, particularly its shift towards religious fanaticism. "I joined the VPP with the belief that it stood for positive change, which is the need of the hour," Pariat reflected. "However, as time has passed, I have become increasingly disillusioned by the direction the party has taken."

"The promise of progress that once inspired me to join this party has been replaced by a regressive agenda that I can no longer support in good conscience," he continued.

Pariat, who had contested from East Shillong LAC in the 2023 Assembly polls under the VPP banner, revealed his intention to retire from state electoral politics for the time being. Instead, he plans to return to his role as an independent critic, advocating for his socialist ideals through his pen and planning table.

"I will be bowing out of state electoral politics for a while. In fact, I'll continue my work even more now. But I will still be political. However, I will not be joining any party right now. It's all a mess out there," he told India Today NE.