Family demands death penalty as Meghalaya police charge Sonam in Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder

A day after the Meghalaya police filed a detailed chargesheet in the sensational murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, his family has demanded the death penalty for his wife Sonam and four others allegedly involved in the case.

The police submitted a 790-page chargesheet against eight individuals, including Sonam, in connection with the murder of Raghuvanshi during the couple’s honeymoon to Sohra in May this year. Along with Sonam, the document names her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, his three friends—Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Singh Rajput, Anand Kurmi—and three others. The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy to murder and destruction of evidence.

Speaking to PTI in Indore, Raja’s elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said, “My family has only one demand, that is—along with Sonam and Kushwaha, all five accused be sentenced to death.” He added that although the family had not yet gone through the entire chargesheet, they were satisfied with the police investigation and believed the evidence against the accused to be strong.

The case took several dramatic turns following Sonam’s arrest. Her elder brother, Govind, had visited the victim’s home on June 11, claiming that his family had severed ties with Sonam and that he would fight to secure justice for Raja. However, Vipin alleged that Govind misled the family to protect his business interests, revealing that he had hired a lawyer to defend Sonam. Vipin’s family has also retained a lawyer to pursue the case.

According to police, Raja and Sonam travelled to Shillong on May 21 before heading to Sohra. The couple went missing on May 26, prompting an extensive search involving the Sohra police, Special Operations Team (SOT), NDRF, SDRF, local trekking groups, and villagers. Raja’s body was eventually recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai, near Wei Sawdong falls.

Investigators found that Sonam had been in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha. The duo, along with three hired assailants, allegedly conspired to kill Raja under the pretext of a honeymoon. The murder was carried out by Rajput, Chauhan, and Kurmi in Sonam’s presence, the police said. Within a week, five of the accused, including Sonam, were traced to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Sonam, Kushwaha, Rajput, Chauhan, and Kurmi have been charged under sections 103(1) (murder), 238(a) (disappearance of evidence), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS. Subsequently, three more accused—Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar, and Shilom James—were arrested from Gwalior, Shadora, and Dewas for their alleged role in destroying evidence.

The case continues to grip public attention, with authorities vowing a thorough trial and Raja Raghuvanshi’s family determined to see justice served.