Farmer found dead in Lapangap village field along Meghalaya-Assam border
A 31-year-old farmer, Tellme Talang, was discovered dead in his field at Lapangap village, West Jaintia Hills on the Meghalaya-Assam border. Police have initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for the incident.
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Farmer found dead in Lapangap village field along Meghalaya-Assam border
The body of a 31-year-old farmer was discovered in his field in Lapangap village along the Meghalaya-Assam border in West Jaintia Hills on May 30.
The deceased identified as Tellme Talang had reportedly gone to look after his field on May 29 morning but failed to return home by nightfall. Upon searching, his family members found his body with injuries on his head and mouth.
Deimon Lyngdoh, a resident of Lapangap, notified the police about the incident. Police have registered a case and are currently investigating to trace the perpetrators of the crime.
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