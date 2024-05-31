The body of a 31-year-old farmer was discovered in his field in Lapangap village along the Meghalaya-Assam border in West Jaintia Hills on May 30.

The deceased identified as Tellme Talang had reportedly gone to look after his field on May 29 morning but failed to return home by nightfall. Upon searching, his family members found his body with injuries on his head and mouth.

Deimon Lyngdoh, a resident of Lapangap, notified the police about the incident. Police have registered a case and are currently investigating to trace the perpetrators of the crime.