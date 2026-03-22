Farmers’ market in Shillong boosts direct sales, highlights local produce

A monthly farmers’ market in Shillong brought together growers, consumers and local enterprises, with organisers positioning the initiative as a growing model for direct farm-to-market trade in the state.

Held at the Directorate of Fisheries parking area near St. Edmund’s College, the March edition featured seasonal produce sourced from across Meghalaya. Strawberries, bananas and sesame seeds were highlighted as focus crops, alongside a range of locally grown organic products.

Organised by 1917 iTEAMS under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and supported by the Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission, the market aims to reduce reliance on intermediaries. Officials said the platform allows farmers to access buyers directly, helping secure better prices and stable incomes.

Participants said the initiative is opening new opportunities, particularly for first-time sellers. A strawberry grower from a local self-help group said the event was her first such experience. “This day and event are like a blessing to me… as we got a chance to bring our produce and sell them,” she said.

Representatives of community organisations also pointed to its wider social impact. A participant associated with Bethany Society said the platform enables inclusive livelihoods. “It’s very good for us… we are getting the opportunity to empower persons with disabilities, women, and people from various rural villages,” she said.

The market also saw participation from SOMOI, a hyperlocal quick-commerce platform that procures produce directly from farmers. Its founder said demand has risen steadily across recent editions, with higher sales and app-based orders helping expand market access.

Organisers said such collaborations are key to strengthening Meghalaya’s agricultural supply chain. By linking rural producers with urban consumers on a regular basis, the initiative is expected to build a more transparent pricing system while supporting long-term sustainability.

The event included a live kitchen led by members of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, showcasing dishes made from featured crops, along with performances by artists from the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project.