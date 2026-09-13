'Father figure, guiding light': Conrad Sangma remembers former Meghalaya CM DD Lapang

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 13 paid tribute to former chief minister Dr Donwa Dethwelson (DD) Lapang on his first death anniversary, remembering him as a people's leader and the “Architect of Ri-Bhoi district”.

Sangma, in a social media post, described Lapang as a “true people's leader, a father figure and a guiding light for Meghalaya”. He said the former chief minister's vision and wisdom would continue to be remembered.

“His vision for the people of Meghalaya will always be cherished, and we will always take guidance from his wisdom,” Sangma said, adding that Lapang would always be remembered.

Lapang, one of Meghalaya's longest-serving political leaders, died at Bethany Hospital in Shillong on September 12, 2025, at the age of 91.

A four-time chief minister and former MLA from Nongpoh, Lapang remained a prominent figure in Meghalaya politics for nearly five decades. His tenure as chief minister spanned several terms between 1992 and 2010, during a period marked by frequent changes in the state's political landscape.

Born on April 10, 1934, in Ri-Bhoi, Lapang began his working life as a road labourer before becoming a Sub-Inspector of schools. He entered electoral politics in 1972 as an independent candidate and later joined the Congress, rising through the party's ranks.

Lapang left the Congress in 2018, citing the neglect of senior leaders, and subsequently joined the National People's Party. He continued to remain involved in public affairs and served as an adviser to the Meghalaya government until October 2024, when he retired at the age of 90.

Following his death last year, leaders across political parties remembered Lapang for his long public service, humility and close connection with the people. Former MP Vincent H Pala had described him as a mentor, guide and father figure whose contribution to Meghalaya would remain cherished.