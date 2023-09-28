M.S. Swaminathan, a famous Indian agricultural scientist and the inspiration for India's Green Revolution, passed away on September 28, at the age of 98.

Swaminathan, dubbed the "Father of Economic Ecology" by the United Nations Environment Programme, changed Indian agriculture in the 1960s and 1970s, preventing major famine and enabling the nation to become self-sufficient in food production.

High-yielding wheat and rice varieties were created and introduced thanks to Swaminathan's pioneering work, which greatly expanded food grain output throughout India.

His creative approach to agriculture, which fused cutting-edge scientific methods with a thorough comprehension of regional realities and requirements, improved the lives of several low-income farmers and helped the country's economy thrive.

In recognition of his monumental contributions, Swaminathan was awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987. He used the prize money to establish the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai, further cementing his commitment to sustainable and inclusive agricultural practices.

His other notable accolades include the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

Beyond his work in India, Swaminathan was an influential figure on the global stage, contributing to various international agricultural and environmental initiatives. He was named one of the 20 most influential Asians of the 20th century by Time magazine, reflecting his far-reaching impact.