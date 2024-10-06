The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Meghalaya recovered two bodies on Sunday, believed to be victims of flash floods in the West Garo Hills district.

The deceased were identified as Bijoy S Sangma, 44, and his 13-year-old son, Wian Chigado R Marak, both residents of Rongkhon Songgital, Tura.

The discovery came after an intense search operation that began on Saturday when SDRF teams retrieved a submerged car at the Dalu Sonagre junction. The vehicle, a Wagon R with West Bengal registration plates (WB 06 7718), was found in floodwaters near Barengapara police station.

SDRF personnel located Sangma's body in a paddy field at 10:19 am on Sunday, followed by the recovery of young Marak's body approximately half an hour later, just meters away from his father. The pair are believed to have been swept away in their vehicle during the recent flash floods.

SCR Sangma, Deputy Controller of Civil Defence for West Garo Hills district, reported that search and rescue operations were temporarily halted on Saturday evening but resumed early Sunday morning, leading to the tragic discovery.

SDRF teams have been deployed to the flood-affected Dalu area since Friday, responding to the crisis triggered by heavy rainfall.