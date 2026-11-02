The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has given organisations consulted in Meghalaya 15 days to respond to questions raised by the panel, as it continues to examine concerns over the proposed changes.

The committee, which held a consultation in Shillong, heard nearly 40 organisations from Meghalaya, along with representatives from Nagaland, Manipur and Assam. Its discussions involved religious institutions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and groups working for persons with disabilities.

Speaking to reporters after the consultation, JPC member and BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said the committee had sought additional information from participating organisations and would examine their written submissions before proceeding with further deliberations.

He clarified that the panel had not yet reached a consensus on the proposed amendments, adding that its recommendations would be finalised collectively after consultations with stakeholders across the country.

One of the key concerns addressed during the consultation was the proposed legislation's implications for religious institutions. Jaiswal said the amendments would ensure that places of worship, including temples, churches and mosques, could continue functioning without interference.

He also cited figures suggesting that religious organisations receive around six per cent of foreign contributions, while NGOs and other organisations account for the remaining 94 per cent.

The committee also took note of concerns from organisations working for persons with disabilities, particularly over the proposed registration and re-registration procedures. Jaiswal said their suggestions would be considered during the drafting process.

On the proposed banking arrangements, he said foreign contributions would initially be routed through a designated State Bank of India account in New Delhi to facilitate monitoring of the source of funds. Organisations would subsequently be able to transfer the money to their accounts with any bank across the country.

India receives approximately Rs 22,000 crore in foreign contributions annually, he said.

The JPC expects to consult around 84 organisations as part of its nationwide exercise, with more than 40 from the Northeast. The committee will also undertake study visits to Kochi and Chennai.

Jaiswal added that political parties, judges and journalists are among those barred from receiving foreign contributions under the existing legal framework.