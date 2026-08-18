FCRA in Meghalaya: Balancing regulation, institutional continuity and ease of compliance

The debate over the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 has drawn particular attention in Meghalaya, where churches, charitable organisations and community institutions have long played a significant role in education, healthcare, social welfare and community development.

For these institutions, the issue is not simply about regulation. It is also about how organisations providing essential services can meet increasingly detailed compliance requirements without disrupting their work.

The proposed changes have therefore brought two questions to the fore: what exactly will change under the new framework, and how can institutions ensure that they remain compliant?

What is FCRA and what is changing in 2026?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 is a central law governing the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by eligible individuals, associations and other entities. Its objective is to regulate foreign funding and ensure that such contributions are received and used in accordance with the law and do not adversely affect national interest.

Organisations seeking to receive foreign contributions ordinarily require registration or prior permission and must comply with prescribed conditions relating to utilisation, reporting and disclosure.

The proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 does not replace this framework. Instead, it seeks to introduce a more detailed system for dealing with foreign contributions and assets when an organisation's FCRA certificate ceases to exist, including when registration is cancelled, surrendered, not renewed or renewal is denied.

The Bill proposes a Designated Authority to supervise and manage foreign contributions and assets in specified circumstances. It also provides for their disposal in certain cases.

The proposed changes have raised questions over assets created wholly or partly using foreign contributions. Under the proposed framework, such assets could initially vest provisionally with the Designated Authority, with permanent vesting possible if an organisation does not obtain, renew or restore its certificate within the prescribed framework. The Bill also provides an appeal mechanism against orders of the Designated Authority.

The Bill further proposes reducing the maximum imprisonment for violations from five years to one year.

Amendments to the FCRA Rules notified in 2026 have also introduced additional compliance requirements. These include a definition of "reasonable activity" linked to utilisation of at least Rs 10 lakh of foreign contribution over the preceding two financial years, along with additional disclosure and utilisation requirements for organisations receiving further instalments.

For institutions, the changes raise practical questions over documentation, renewals, utilisation of funds and the management of assets created through foreign contributions.

Why the issue matters in Meghalaya

The FCRA debate has a particular significance in Meghalaya because religious, charitable and community institutions are closely linked to the state's social infrastructure. They run schools, colleges, hospitals and welfare programmes, including in rural and remote areas.

The state government has maintained that accountability in the use of foreign contributions is essential. At the same time, it has argued that legitimate institutions providing public services should not face unnecessary difficulties because of procedural complexities.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has taken up the concerns with the Union government. He led a delegation of church and community leaders to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the FCRA framework and the proposed amendments.

The delegation included representatives of the Presbyterian Church of India, the North East India Christian Council, the Archdiocese of Shillong and the Garo Baptist Convention.

The discussions focused on the implications of the proposed changes for religious, educational, charitable and social-welfare institutions operating across Meghalaya.

From policy engagement to administrative support

Alongside its engagement with the Centre, the Meghalaya government has announced the establishment of a dedicated FCRA Cell within the Home Department.

The Cell is intended to help organisations with FCRA applications, renewals, compliance-related processes and procedural issues, while facilitating coordination with the Government of India when clarification or intervention at the Central level is required.

The Cell, however, is not a parallel FCRA authority.

Since the FCRA is a central law, the state government does not assume the regulatory powers vested in the Government of India. The proposed Cell is instead envisaged as a facilitation mechanism — a state-level bridge to help organisations understand requirements, organise documentation, deal with procedural difficulties and coordinate with the appropriate Central authorities.

The initiative could be particularly useful for smaller organisations and institutions operating outside Shillong, including those in remote areas, which may face greater logistical and administrative challenges in dealing with Central authorities.

The government has indicated that the mechanism would also extend beyond Shillong, including to places such as Tura and Jowai.

The key point, however, is that the FCRA Cell has been announced but is not yet an operational regulatory body. Its role will be to facilitate compliance once the mechanism is put in place, rather than to grant or renew FCRA registrations itself.

Two tracks, one objective

Meghalaya's approach to the FCRA issue rests on two parallel tracks.

The first is policy engagement. The state will continue to place the concerns and practical experiences of institutions before the Union government as the proposed amendments move through the legislative process.

The second is administrative facilitation. Through the proposed FCRA Cell, the state intends to help organisations better understand and navigate the requirements of the central framework.

The objective is not to dilute regulation but to make compliance more accessible and manageable for institutions that are required to follow it.

Sangma has welcomed the referral of the proposed Amendment Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee and called for a balance between stronger oversight and avoiding unnecessary hurdles for legitimate organisations serving communities.

The Bill remains under parliamentary consideration, and its final provisions will be determined through the legislative process.

For Meghalaya, the larger challenge is to maintain that balance: ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of foreign contributions while allowing legitimate institutions providing education, healthcare and social services to continue their work without avoidable administrative disruption.