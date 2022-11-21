The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) leaders on November 18 met with the Chairman of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and informed him about the issue of unemployment in the state.

Dundee Khongsit the president of the FKJGP said that it was a fruitful meeting and the Chairman highlighted the problem faced by the MPSC in speeding up the process of recruitment.

Khongsit mentioned that the Chairman cited that the slow process of recruitment is due to a large number of applicants for small posts.

"If there is an advertisement for 5 posts, thousands are applying for it," Khongsit added.

The organisation and chairman were on the same page that it is high time for the government to create its own IT cell within the MPSC office so that it can take advantage of the technology available.

Concerning the chief minister not feeling a state employment policy necessary, Khongsit said that it was irresponsible of the CM to think that it is not mandatory since the state employment policy will not only be for Govt sector but for all.