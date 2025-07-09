Finance minister set for three-day Meghalaya visit to boost Northeast development

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will spearhead a major northeast development initiative during her three-day official visit to Meghalaya from July 10-13, marking a significant push for regional economic growth and infrastructure development.

The centrepiece of her visit will be the inauguration of the Northeast Conclave on July 11, designed to boost business opportunities and investment in the region. The event will coincide with the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs campus at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma serving as the guest of honour.

Sitharaman's packed itinerary begins July 10 with the inauguration of the Polo Shopping Complex in Shillong, followed by a Project Monitoring Information System interaction to review ongoing development projects across the state.

The minister will examine the region's tech infrastructure during a visit to Shillong Tech Park at Umsawli and inaugurate an exhibition featuring local farmers and entrepreneurs at the Lariti International Centre. These visits underscore the government's focus on promoting technology adoption and supporting grassroots economic activities in the northeast.

A key highlight of the tour involves direct engagement with beneficiaries of various government schemes. On July 12, Sitharaman will meet industry stakeholders at Courtyard Marriott before visiting Laitkynsew Village to interact with Women Self-Help Groups, Lakhpati Didis, and Farmer Producer Organisations. The day will conclude with discussions with beneficiaries of the Payment for Ecosystem Services Program at Siej Village.

The visit emphasises the government's Vibrant Villages initiative, with Sitharaman scheduled to attend a public program at Sohbar Village, one of 96 identified locations under the scheme aimed at developing border areas and improving living standards.

Her final day includes a visit to Ram Krishna Ashram School at Sohra, highlighting the administration's commitment to educational development in the region.