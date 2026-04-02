Fire breaks out at popular eatery in Shillong’s Motphran, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a popular eatery in the Motphran area of Shillong on the afternoon of April 2, triggering panic among locals. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said the blaze originated from a stove where snacks were being prepared.

The situation escalated quickly after diesel stored on the premises caught fire, intensifying the flames.

The shop owner revealed that they had switched to using charcoal and diesel for cooking due to disruptions in LPG supply.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel promptly reached the scene and managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread further.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties occurred in the incident.