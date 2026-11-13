Four food stalls were gutted in a fire at the venue of the Shillong Literary Fest 2026 at Ward's Lake here on Thursday evening, November 12, prompting organisers to halt a musical programme as a precautionary measure, police said.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that the fire broke out shortly after 8 pm and destroyed four food stalls.

The incident occurred soon after a talk show had concluded, while a musical programme was underway at the venue. The temporary structures were quickly engulfed in flames and destroyed within minutes before the fire was brought under control.

Following the incident, organisers stopped the musical programme as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The extent of the damage and the estimated financial loss are also yet to be determined, police said.