Fire safety audits ordered across all establishments in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills

The East Khasi Hills district administration in Meghalaya has ordered comprehensive fire safety audits for all categories of establishments across the district, officials said on February 20.

The directive was issued by Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah, who stated that the audits will cover residential, commercial, educational and official buildings to ensure compliance with fire safety norms.

The move comes amid growing concerns over recurring fire incidents in the state. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Lakhmen Rymbui recently informed the Assembly that 104 families have been affected by fire-related accidents over the past five years.

According to the order, all commercial establishments, educational institutions, hospitals, government offices and public assembly areas are required to undergo fire safety inspections as part of a preventive initiative aimed at minimising risks and strengthening overall public safety mechanisms.

Establishments have also been advised to apply for a Fire Clearance Certificate or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) through the official state portal at the earliest.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has urged stakeholders to cooperate with authorities and strictly adhere to prescribed fire safety regulations to safeguard life and property across the district.