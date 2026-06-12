Five Bangladeshi nationals detained in Meghalaya, three escape during verification at Tura checkpoint

Five Bangladeshi nationals were detained during a routine vehicle checking operation in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, while three others managed to flee before authorities could complete their verification, police said.

The incident took place on June 11 at a permanent checkpoint at Upper Damalgre, where personnel from Rongram Police Station were conducting routine inspections as part of heightened surveillance measures in the border state.

According to police, a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS-01MA-9584 was intercepted on suspicion that its occupants were not Indian citizens. The vehicle was carrying eight passengers at the time.

"Upon strong suspicion, the vehicle was stopped and documents of the occupants were being verified. However, while the verification process was underway, three of the eight occupants fled from the spot," a police official said.

The remaining five individuals were questioned and asked to produce documents proving their citizenship. Police said they failed to furnish any valid documents. During the verification process, officers also reportedly discovered Bangladeshi SIM cards on their mobile phones.

Subsequent interrogation revealed that the five detainees were Bangladeshi nationals from Rajshahi district in Bangladesh, police said.

The detained individuals have been identified as Sohail Rana, Chobi Ali, Tashiqul Islam, Ziyadur Sheikh and Mohammad Nabi. All are residents of Saramkundi under Godagari police station in Rajshahi district.

Police have registered a suo motu case under Sections 21 and 24 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and initiated legal proceedings against the detainees.

Authorities have also launched an intensive search operation to trace the three individuals who escaped during the document verification process. Alerts have been issued to police stations across the district and neighbouring districts, while local village authorities and community leaders have been requested to assist in locating the absconding suspects.

"We are very hopeful that they will also be detained soon. We have informed our counterparts in neighbouring districts and alerted all concerned police stations. Local authorities are also being mobilised to help track down the three individuals," the official said.

Police believe the three men fled because they anticipated being identified as illegal entrants into the country before the verification process was completed.

Investigators are currently questioning the five detained individuals to gather more information about the absconders, their route of entry and whether they were part of a larger network involved in illegal cross-border movement.

The incident comes amid heightened vigilance along Meghalaya's international border with Bangladesh, where security agencies have intensified monitoring to curb illegal infiltration, cross-border crime and human trafficking activities.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional legal provisions may be invoked depending on the findings of the probe.