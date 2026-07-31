Five-day Meghalaya Assembly session gets nod; Speaker promises time for all members

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly's five-day Autumn Session will be held from August 24 to 28 after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) unanimously approved the schedule on July 31, with Speaker Thomas A Sangma assuring legislators that members from both the treasury and opposition benches would have adequate opportunities to raise matters of public importance.

The assurance came amid concerns over the limited duration of the session, which will comprise three days of government business and two days reserved for private members' business.

"I will try my best to accommodate all the members concerned and ensure that every member gets an opportunity to express their concerns on the floor of the House," the Speaker told reporters after the BAC meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prestone Tynsong, Leader of the Opposition Mukul M. Sangma, Opposition Chief Whip Charles Pyngrope, Assembly Secretary Malthus S. Sangma and other members.

The session will begin on August 24 with the presentation of the Business Advisory Committee report, laying of ordinances, notifications, reports and rules, introduction of government bills, presentation of the Supplementary Demands for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation for 2026-27, and obituary references.

August 25 and August 27 have been earmarked for private members' business, including bills, motions and resolutions.

Government business on August 26 will include voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, while the final day of the session will feature further voting on the grants, introduction and passage of the Meghalaya Appropriation (No. III) Bill, 2026, consideration and passage of government bills, followed by prorogation or adjournment sine die.

The Speaker said the session calendar was approved unanimously by all members of the Business Advisory Committee, including those from the Opposition.