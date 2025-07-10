Five Meghalaya cops suspended for custodial assault, forcing detainee to drink toilet water

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage across Meghalaya, five police personnel—including a sub-inspector and four constables—posted at the Sohra Police Station in East Khasi Hills district have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a detainee and forcing him to drink water from a toilet.

The suspension follows a preliminary inquiry into a complaint lodged on July 7 by the detainee’s mother, who alleged that her son had been physically assaulted and subjected to inhumane treatment while in police custody.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, the detainee had earlier been referred from the Sohra Community Health Centre (CHC) to the Civil Hospital in Shillong for treatment of injuries sustained during the alleged assault.

"An independent inquiry, led by SDPO B Wanswett, found prima facie evidence of misconduct. Based on the findings, all five personnel were suspended and departmental proceedings have been initiated against them," SP Syiem confirmed.

The detainee was allegedly involved in a separate criminal case stemming from a First Information Report (FIR) filed on July 1 by a resident of Mawkisyiem locality, where the detainee and his family reside. The FIR accused the individual of assault, public indecency, and issuing threats.



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After evading arrest initially, the accused was brought to the Sohra Police Station by his mother on July 3. He underwent a medical examination and was released on bail the same evening. However, following his release, his mother submitted a formal complaint accusing the police of brutalising her son in custody and forcing him to drink toilet water—an act she described as deeply degrading and traumatising.

As per police sources, while departmental action is underway, a separate criminal investigation has also been initiated against the detainee, which is being handled by an officer from a different police station to maintain impartiality.

The incident has raised serious concerns about custodial violence and human rights violations in the state. The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission is closely monitoring the case and is expected to seek a detailed report from the police department.

A senior officer reiterated the state's commitment to upholding justice and said, “Meghalaya Police will not tolerate the abuse of any individual. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”

The case has reignited public discourse on the need for stronger safeguards against custodial abuse and better accountability mechanisms within law enforcement in the state.